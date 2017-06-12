Viral star Hadley shares her adorable rules for Father's Day in an exclusive sneak peek from the Little Big Shots season 2 finale. Watch the clip above!

In the preview, the 5-year-old explains to host Steve Harvey how she became an internet sensation after her mother posted a now-viral video of her explaining why she doesn't wish her grandfather a Happy Father's Day.

"It's my papa and not my father. That is two different things!" Hadley explains on the NBC variety series. "It's my mom's father, and it's my papa. So, if my mom would've married him, that would've been my father. That was mama's father."

After chuckling at Hadley's explanation, Harvey, 60, explains that the holiday celebrates every man who is a father, including grandfathers and uncles.

"If I'm a father, would you ever say to me, 'Hey Mr. Harvey, Happy Father's Day'?" the TV personality asks the Collinwood, Tennessee, native, who responds, "If you were my father I would."

Little Big Shots season 2 finale airs on NBC on Wednesday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!