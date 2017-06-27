Ready for baby! With only four days until the birth of their son, Tori and Zach Roloff are anxious to meet their little one on Counting On’s Tuesday, June 27, episode.

In the exclusive sneak peek, Zach, 27, explains that his wife of more than a year is having a tough time with the end of her pregnancy. “Tori’s just over being pregnant,” he says. “She’s over the heartburn. She can’t sleep, can’t get comfortable. We’re both ready to just do this.”

As the two relax on the couch, they begin to discuss the possibility of their son being born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, like his father. “It was always a scary thought to have an achon baby,” Tori admits. “I went to the dwarf games with you and saw one kid in particular who had a [trachestomy]. It terrified me because there was a moment when we were on the field that he stopped breathing and his mom was so on it, she literally didn’t flinch.”

Tori added of the terrifying experience, in which the boy’s mother successfully assisted him with an oxygen tank, “I remember being terrified and thinking that could be my future.”

Tori later admitted in a confessional interview: “If something is wrong with my child, it’s a scary thought."

Zach, meanwhile, felt more calm about the upcoming birth. “I think you’re going to be a great mom,” he says. “I think it’s going to be fine.”

The couple welcomed their son, Jackson, on May 12. The proud mom announced their new addition in an Instagram post two days later, writing, "Mom and Dad are so in love with you already.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

