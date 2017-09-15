What’s cookin’, good lookin’? Lo Bosworth show Us Weekly how to make a caramelized banana nut smoothie bowl that’s worthy of your Instagram feed. Watch the video above and cook along with her as she whips up the beautiful breakfast in her cozy New York City apartment.

“They’re perfect for breakfast, and they’re also perfect for your Instagram if you want to post a very glamorous picture of what you’re eating for breakfast,” the blogger and Hills alum says about the recipe.

Smoothie bowls recently became popular on social media because they’re not only easy and delicious, but also picture-worthy. Even better, you can customize your bowl to your preferences. If you want a pink smoothie bowl, add strawberries and raspberries. For a green smoothie bowl, add spinach.



And don’t forget the most important part — the toppings! Bosworth, 30, tops hers off with toasted coconut, spiced nuts and caramelized bananas, which she says are the “superstar of the smoothie bowl.”

The impressive breakfast dish is simple, beautiful and delicious, and reflects Bosworth’s cooking style: “I’m a laid-back chef. I kind of like to think that Julia Child was a laid-back chef and she’s my all-time cooking inspiration.”

Check out the full recipe below and be sure to keep up with Bosworth on her lifestyle blog, TheLoDown.com.

Caramelized Banana Nut Smoothie Bowls

Smoothie

Serves 1

Handful of ice

1/2 cup almond milk

1 banana

1 tbsp agave

1-2 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 cup raspberries

1/4 cup strawberries

To a blender, add all ingredients. Blend at medium speed until smooth, about 1 or 2 minutes. Pour into serving bowl. If smoothie is too thin, place in freezer for a few minutes to thicken. Top with toasted coconut, caramelized bananas and spiced nuts. Add other toppings such as fresh fruit or seeds.



Toasted Coconut Topping

1/2 cup coconut flakes, shredded

Heat sauté pan over medium heat. Add 1/2 cup shredded coconut flakes to a dry pan. Don’t walk away from the pan. Stir for 1-2 minutes until edges are tan and browned. Lower heat or lift the pan off the heat if the pan is getting too hot. Set aside until ready to use.

Caramelized Bananas Topping

1 tsp coconut oil

1 banana, sliced

1 tsp agave

Heat coconut oil in sauté pan over medium heat. Add banana, then agave to pan. Stir until bananas have browned, about a minute. Spread out and set aside on parchment until ready to serve.

Caramelized Spiced Pecan Topping

1 tsp coconut oil

1 cup pecans

1 tsp agave

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp cayenne

Heat coconut oil in sauté pan over medium heat. Add pecans, agave, turmeric and cayenne to pan. Stir until pecans are coated and glistening, about 2 minutes. Spread out and set aside on parchment until ready to serve.

