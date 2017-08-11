Michael Lavine/Bravo

Not so fast! Despite speculation from fans, Luann de Lesseps did not wear her wedding dress to the Real Housewives of New York City reunion, which filmed three weeks before she announced her split from husband Tom D’Agostino.



Since a teaser for the special aired on Wednesday, August 9, RHONY devotees have taken to Twitter to share their theories that de Lesseps, 52, recycled her wedding day attire.

Luann legit wore her wedding dress to the reunion. What a bizarre choice....🤔 #RHONY #RHONYReunion pic.twitter.com/sXPE6fLcc6 — Face Reality (@FaceReality16) August 10, 2017

who else but luann could rewear her wedding dress for the RHONY reunion, airing only weeks after her divorce announcement?! WE'RE NOT WORTHY — sarah gorman (@thesarahgorman) August 9, 2017

While The Countess chose a dress that resembles the gown she walked down the aisle in, Us Weekly can confirm that they are not the same.

“It was not her wedding dress designed by Randi Rahm,” a rep for the reality star tells Us exclusively. “It was a white dress from Jiki from France.”

As previously reported, the Class with Countess author and D’Agostino, 50, had a physical confrontation at a NYC restaurant in late July. Shortly after, de Lesseps confirmed on Twitter that the couple were going their separate ways.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she wrote. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

De Lesseps found comfort and strength from her supporters following the news, and she took to Twitter again to express her gratitude. “Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding,” she said. “Your support and encouragement helps me to get through.”

A source close to the former flames explained that they often fought over the Bravo series. “He is the same person he was when Luann met him. He likes to go out and talk to people, but also wanted to live a private life with Luann,” the pal told Us Weekly exclusively. “Tom couldn’t handle the reality TV lifestyle. He was waiting for the hamster wheel to stop after filming, but it did not.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

