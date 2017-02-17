Jamie Dornan bared all long before Fifty Shades of Grey. Malin Akerman recalled once posing nude with the British hunk in an Abercrombie & Fitch ad during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"I don't really know what we were selling," the former model, 38, said Thursday, February 16. "We got to set and after two shots, the clothes came off. [The photographer] didn't want any clothes on us."

#tbt to the very naked cover of Abercrombie circa 2002 (?) w none other than Mr Grey himself @jamiedornan #50shadesofgrey #nakedisthebestwaytosellclothes ?! A post shared by Malin Akerman (@malinakerman) on Feb 19, 2015 at 6:39pm PST

The racy ad, which ran about 15 years ago, featured Akerman topless while riding in a convertible with Dornan, now 34, and another guy. The two men went naked while the Billions actress wore just pink underwear.

Meyers, 43, couldn't get enough of the hilarious throwback. "There's a good story to this, other than the fact that this was taken right after cops pulled you over and said, 'You guys have got to put some clothes on,'" he joked of the Fifty Shades Darker star. "If your youth was that exciting, you'd have to be Mr. Grey to get off. You'd be like, 'I can't do regular s--t — I used to drive around naked. I can't get off the way regular people get off.'"

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Akerman quipped: "Needless to say, we got to know each other very well."

