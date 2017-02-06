It's gonna be love! Mandy Moore and Shane West had a Walk to Remember reunion over the weekend with the film's director, Adam Shankman.

Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:27pm PST

The This Is Us actress, 32, posted a photo of the trio on Sunday, February 5. "Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My [heart] is full. #awalktoremember #reunion," she captioned the Instagram pic. (No word on if they danced in the moonlight for old times' sake.)

Moore and West, 38, played Jamie Sullivan and Landon Carter in the 2002 hit, which was the adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' 1999 novel of the same name.

Last month, Moore tweeted to a fan that the former costars were "working on" a time to meet to catch up. They recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly to celebrate the movie's 15th anniversary.

"Shane was so cool. Everything about him — the way he dressed, the little cigarettes that he smoked, and the music he listened to. He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him. I don’t know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl. I was just so caught up in the moment and the experience," Moore told the mag. "I absolutely walked away from that project so convinced that there would never be a project as special as that. Shane was so wonderful."

West was just as impressed with the former pop star. "She really grew up on that movie. We all did, but we were all in our twenties apart from her. I might have had a baby face and that’s great, but I believe I was 24," he said. "There was someone else — who I’m not going to say right now — whose name was batted around for Mandy's role. I remember I wasn’t keen on that idea and thankfully it didn’t happen."

