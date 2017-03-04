Brace for impact! On the Friday, March 3, episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the couples faced the dreaded lie detector test, and then blew off steam as "singles" at the clubs. As the episode began, Amy Duggar was stressing about how scared she was to have children. "I don't know if this is normal," she cried to husband Dillon King, who did his best to comfort her but wasn't very successful. "I'm scared out of my mind," she added.

When the time came to pick a question to ask their mates, Dillon decided to ask Amy if she actually wanted to have a family or not. You could see the stress on her face the minute those words were uttered. Amy did not have a question in mind for Dillon, so Judge Lynn Toler helped her out and opted to ask Dillon if he really thought their marriage would last.

Toler decided to ask Gabi Victor if there was any chance the child she shared with Victor Tarrats was not his — and decided to ask Victor if he'd had sexual contact with anyone other than Gabi since they'd gotten together. J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert were also shy about posing questions for each other, so Toler stepped in again. She decided to ask Ashley if she still would have married J.P. if he hadn't wanted to have kids. J.P. had to answer whether he felt pressured to stay in their relationship because they were in the public eye.

Joey Gambino was hit with whether he'd ever cheated on Renee Graziano, and Renee had to say whether Joey was really the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with. And last, but not least, PreMadonna had to say if she really wanted to have a child, and Buck Thomas had to weigh in on whether he wanted to have a child without getting married. In other words, the stage was set for drama … lots and lots of drama.

Amy and Dillon Struggle With the Lie Detector

Amy said during the lie detector test that she was not afraid to bring a child into the family, but deception was indicated. Dillon said he thought their marriage could stand the test of time, but deception was also indicated. Neither of them seemed particularly surprised by these results, and they didn't end up throwing bottles at each other later that night, so overall, they fared OK. (Keep reading for more about those bottles.)

PreMadonna also did well enough, passing the test by replying that she did, in fact, want to have kids. She wasn't too pleased with Buck, however. He said he did want to have a baby without getting married, and that was, according to the test, the truth.

Ashley and J.P. Soar Through the Test

Upon getting strapped in to the machine, J.P. asked the tech if he had any tips on how to beat it. The tech didn't find that joke particularly funny, but J.P. passed anyway. The Bachelorette season 7 winner that their public profile was not the reason he was staying in the relationship, and Ashley was clearly thrilled to hear that. For her part, Ashley said she would have married J.P. even if he did not want kids, and the test showed that she was telling the truth. These two got a gold star for the day.

Gabi Freaks Out

Gabi said there was no way any other man could be the father of her child besides Victor, but deception was indicated. Victor also got caught having cheated on Gabi, according to the results. Gabi completely lost her mind and ended up locking herself in her room. Renee and PreMadonna went upstairs to try to calm her down, but it didn't seem like they were very successful. Gabi said it was a "relief" knowing that Victor had cheated on her, but she didn't seem very relieved. She seemed angry.

Joe Tries to Cheat … Again

Asked if he had ever cheated on Renee, the test showed that Joe used "counter measures" to basically avoid providing a reliable read on whether he was telling the truth. That was all Renee needed to hear. (She had said that she did not believe that Joe was the one for her, and the test showed that she was telling the truth … so maybe it was all for the best.)

Later, the guys and girls separated for "hall pass" night. Renee spent the evening flirting, and Joe spent the evening getting hammered. When they got back to the house, he called Renee a "whore," and said she'd "been a whore" her "whole life." Renee said she was "sad" that Joe called her those names, but like Gabi, felt "relieved" because now she knew "exactly what kind of man Joe is." Sadly, Renee and Joe weren't even the couple with the most trouble upon arriving back at the house.

Victor and Gabi Brawl

When Victor got home, Gabi began throwing things at his head: bottles, glasses and even a pie. Yes, she threw a whole pie at him. (PreMadonna was not happy about that because it was apparently her pie.) In any case, things escalated to the point that Gabi was hitting Victor in the head, and the production crew was having trouble breaking it up. The cops were called but hadn't arrived by the time the episode ended. Yikes.

Tell Us: Do you think any of these marriages will survive boot camp?

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.