'Married at First Sight' Recap: One Wife Says She's Never Had an Orgasm

Marriage is hard work – especially when you marry a stranger. On the June 1 episode of Married at First Sight, the couples were put to the test as they settled back into their new lives at home. Unlike in some previous seasons, the three couples were actually all getting along fine, but getting along as friends does not make a marriage work. Beneath their friendly conversations that focused on mostly surface-level stuff, troubles were brewing.



Anthony was still a little freaked out over Ashley's seeming obsession with having kids immediately. He was also not thrilled about Ashley's sister meddling in their marriage. When Ashley's father told Anthony that of the two girls, Ashley was "the mellow one," Anthony was visibly nervous. His father-in-law then gave him some wise advice, noting that sometimes women just want to vent and all the man needs to do is sit back and nod. (Well, technically he said "listen," but he clearly meant nod.) Anthony took that advice to heart and decided to hold his tongue concerning his feelings about Ashley's sister.

Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

Ashley Breaks Down in Tears During Rachel DeAlto's Visit

Despite Anthony's best efforts to avoid drama, however, drama came – in the form of tears from his wife. During the "intimacy visit" with Rachel DeAlto, Ashley commented that she really loved how Anthony was constantly stepping in to solve her problems. Anthony, meanwhile, told DeAlto that he felt stressed and pressured being saddled with that constant responsibility.



When DeAlto suggested to Ashley that she lift some of that burden from Anthony's shoulders, Ashley broke down in tears. Later, Ashley confronted Anthony about it. "There's things that you've got to do yourself," he replied. Ashley bristled and said she had handled her entire life on her own for years and she didn't need his help after all. Yikes.

Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

Danielle and Cody Struggle to Connect

Meanwhile, Danielle and Cody were struggling to find any spark. They had agreed to each go out separately with their friends, but when Danielle left the house, Cody was on the couch moping. They talked about it the next morning and he admitted that it had nothing to do with her. He was just annoyed with his friends (or they were annoyed with him – in any case, he was just in a bad mood).



When DeAlto came it was instantly clear to her that there was pretty much no chemistry at all, but she urged them to give it time to grow. Cody told the expert that he was "disappointed" that they hadn't made any progress toward intimacy and he felt like they were an old married couple already. She suggested that he step up and take the lead a bit more – which, thankfully, he did.

Cody Mans Up

Much to Danielle's delight, Cody took DeAlto's advice and planned a romantic evening with his wife. First they went dancing and they hit up a sushi restaurant where they dined outside and sipped cocktails. Danielle loved seeing Cody take charge both on the dance floor and off, and by the time they left to head home there seemed to be a sliver of hope that they might actually hook up.

Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

Sheila Still Had an Orgasm

Everything was going well with Nate and Sheila, but Sheila still hadn't had an orgasm. Apparently, Sheila had created a code word for "orgasm," which was "chocolate." Nate said, "That's my mission, to give her that chocolate." He hadn't succeeded yet, but at least he had the right attitude.

DeAlto wasn't concerned that Sheila hadn't experienced the glory of the big O just yet, but did encourage her to emotionally let go a bit more, as she suspected the block was mental and not physical. Sheila said she would work on it, and Nate reaffirmed his mission.

Tell Us: Do you think Nate will succeed at his mission before the show ends?



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!