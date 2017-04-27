It’s official: Everyone is a fan of The Bachelor and Bachelorette. Matthew Morrison spoofs the hit ABC franchise in his latest film After the Reality, and Us Weekly has a sneak peek. Watch the video above!



In the film, Morrison plays a contestant named Scottie who is vying for the heart of the Bachelorette, played by Laura Bell Bundy. After Scottie's dad dies, he quits the competition and is reunited with his sister, played by Sarah Chalke.

Morrison tells Us Weekly that he found interest in the role after evaluating how Bachelor and Bachelorette couples change from season to season.

“When I was in Hairspray on Broadway, Trista and Ryan Sutter visited the production. It was right after their final episode aired, and they just seemed so down to earth, an incredible couple,” he recalled. “That was when, I assume, the show was fresh and truly about finding a connection with someone. But I think most people who go on these shows have to be a little lost and in search of some fulfillment. That's the attitude and naïveté I brought into the character of Scottie.”

Watch the sneak peek above! After the Reality is available on-demand and digital now.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!