Prepare to be amazed! Glennis Grace, an up-and-coming singer from the Netherlands, is taking the internet by storm with her remarkable covers of the late, great Whitney Houston's biggest hits.

The Amsterdam native, 38, first achieved fame at the age of 16 when she won the 1994 finals of the famous Dutch competition The Soundmix Show with a cover of Houston's "One Moment in Time." In 2005, she returned to the spotlight when she won the national selection for the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest. (She didn't advance beyond the semifinals.)

Helene Wiesenhaan/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Now Grace is making headlines overseas in the United States for her phenomenal cover of Houston's "Run to You," which she performed at the 2017 Ladies of Soul concert at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam last week. Clad in a beaded metallic gown, Grace blew the audience away with her impeccable vocals, which many fans likened to those of the late R&B icon, who died at the age of 48 in February 2012.

"Am I the only one who felt Whitney Houston's spirit through her singing? I'm shook," one fan commented on a YouTube video of the performance. Another added, "Oh my lord! This generation deserves a Whitney Houston to save their souls. That gave me chills, felt like a young Whitney Houston is again performing on stage."

Grace's vocals even grabbed Nicki Minaj's attention. "Wow, what's happening!! Thank you @NICKIMINAJ for liking my version of Whitney's Run to You. That means so much to me!!" Grace wrote on Twitter, adding two heart emojis.

Watch more of Grace's flawless Houston covers below!

