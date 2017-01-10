Not everyone seemed to be pleased with Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech on Sunday, January 8. Since the star-studded event, a photo of Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn watching the actress from the audience with less-than-impressed expressions has gone viral. Watch her speech in the video above.



In the pic, Gibson, 61, and Vaughn, 46, look stone-faced during Streep's speech, which she used to slam President-elect Donald Trump while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.



Some viewers joked about Gibson and Vaughn’s reactions while others sympathized. "Sorry, but the reactions from #VinceVaughn and #MelGibson during #MerylStreep speech at the #GoldenGlobes makes me laugh," one commenter tweeted.

A second wrote: "I'm with these two. #melgibson #vincevaughn."



Gibson and Vaughn are both well-known conservatives in largely liberal Hollywood. Back in 2013, Vaughn opened up about his political views during The Adam Carolla Show. "I think that what you come, as you get older, you just get less trust in the government running anything," he said at the time. "…When you start drawing the lines of saying, as a society, we think this is inappropriate, we’re going to pass laws to protect them from themselves and or take things away to protect themselves or move money from here to there, that you realize that you wake up with corruption and without the unintended consequences you’ll wake up with a lot of problems that didn’t exist prior.” He also reportedly considers himself a libertarian.



In November, however, Gibson said during America with Jorge Ramos that talk of "building walls" is "nonsensical." Furthermore, he didn't go into detail about voting for either Trump or Hillary Clinton.



As previously reported, Streep, 67, called out Trump for mocking a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015. Trump fired back by tweeting that three-time Oscar winner Streep was "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood."

Many stars have praised Streep for her remarks — including George Clooney. The actor, 55, spoke to Us Weekly about the drama at a London event for The White Helmets on Monday.

"I believe he said she's overrated? Well, I've always said that about Meryl. She's one of, if not the most, overrated actress of all time," he joked, adding of Trump: "But seriously, aren't you supposed to be running the country?"

