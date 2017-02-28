Emma Stone’s A-list pals were just as excited as she was over her Oscar win! Fellow nominee Meryl Streep and close friend Brie Larson had the best reactions to Stone taking home the statuette for her role as aspiring actress Mia in La La Land at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 26.



The Florence Foster Jenkins actress, 67, who has won three Academy Awards and been nominated a whopping 17 times, appeared thrilled for the Birdman star, even though she was nominated in the same category. As soon as presenter Leonardo DiCaprio announced that Stone, 28, was the victor, Streep was shown on camera looking super excited, smiling and clapping enthusiastically.

You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win. @theacademy A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

Backstage, 27-year-old Larson, who won the same award last year for her chilling performance in Room, gave the redhead stunner a huge hug. The Academy posted video of their interaction on Instagram, in which Larson can be seen grabbing Stone's arm to get her attention before the two actresses get emotional and embrace. “Oh, now I start to cry,” Stone says in the clip.

Brie Larson congratulates best actress winner Emma Stone backstage at the #oscars A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Larson, who stunned at the ceremony in a black, strapless Oscar de la Renta dress with a ruffled train, later posted a pic of her tearful moment with Stone on Instagram on Monday, February 27. “You know what’s better than winning? Watching your friends win,” she captioned the snap.

The Easy A actress, for her part, gave a gracious speech, thanking everyone who helped her along the way and giving a nod to her fellow nominees. “To the women in this category, Natalie [Portman], Isabelle [Huppert], Meryl, Ruth [Negga], you were all so extraordinary and I look up to you and I admire you more than I can put into words. It has been my greatest honor of all to stand along with you,” she said. Of course, she also gave a sweet shout-out to her costar Ryan Gosling — who played jazz pianist Sebastian in the musical romantic comedy — and called him “the greatest partner on this crazy adventure.”

La La Land had a big night despite the massive best picture snafu that likely left Stone and the rest of the crew heartbroken. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong card and mistakenly announced that La La Land had won the night’s top award. Two of the film’s producers had given their acceptance speeches and a third was mid-speech when they were notified that Moonlight had actually won. Producer Jordan Horowitz gracefully handed over the stage to the cast of the coming-of-age drama.



