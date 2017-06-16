His greatest rival yet! The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, will be racing a great white shark for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

The Discovery Channel announced in a press release on Thursday, June 15, that the 31-year-old swimmer, who holds 39 world records, will race the predator in a race titled “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs Great White.” According to Discovery, the event “is so monumental that no one has attempted it before.”



Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/startraksphoto.com

The 23-time gold medalist has been training for the dangerous showdown, and he took to Instagram on Saturday, June 10, to share his excitement. “I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do,” he captioned the pic of his cold-blooded competitor. “Be in a cage and dive with great white sharks!! #Bucketlist.”

I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks 🦈!! #bucketlist A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Few details have been provided about the nature of the race, but one thing remains certain — Phelps is ready to meet his match in the sea!



The seasoned athlete shared a photo on Instagram when filming wrapped, thanking Discovery Channel for the experience. “What a trip!!! Dream come true. Thank’s y’all!!!” he captioned the pic.

What a trip!!! Dream come true. Thanks y'all!!! A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 12, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

Phelps vs. Shark airs Sunday, July 23, at 8 p.m. E.T. on Discovery. Shark Week kicks off an hour earlier at 7 p.m. E.T.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!