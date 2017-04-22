Surprise! Miley Cyrus has a secret role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Disney confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, April 21.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer, 24, will voice Mainframe, an evolved technology that is an alternate version of Vision in the Marvel comics. Further details about the role have yet to be announced.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The news of Cyrus' role in the upcoming superhero film first appeared online after a press junket on Thursday, April 20. "Fun fact from the @JamesGunn @Kevfeige interview happening now! @MileyCyrus is the voice of mainframe. #GotGVol2Event #GotGVol2," lifestyle blogger Sarah Ruhlman wrote on Twitter.

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in Guardians, first hinted at the Hannah Montana alum's surprise role in the highly anticipated sequel during an interview with The Huffington Post. "I heard that she's uncredited and a voice somewhere," the pro wrestler-turned-actor, 48, said. "I know I've heard that."



In related news, director James Gunn announced earlier in the week that there will be a third Guardians film. "There is a history in Hollywood of haphazard endings to trilogies, and I didn't want to become a part of that dishonorable tradition of pretending the third one doesn't exist," he wrote on Facebook. "I couldn't do it for the money, and I couldn't do it because it was what other people wanted me to do. I needed to do it because it was what I needed to do. ... So, yes, I'm returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on Friday, May 5.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!