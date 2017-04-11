Pillow fight! Miley Cyrus isn’t the only member of her family dominating airwaves these days. While her sister Noah Cyrus is pursuing a music career, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus and her half-sister, Brandi Cyrus are taking a different route. The mother-daughter pair has signed on for Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer (premieres May 25 at 10:15/9:15 CT), a home design show in which homeowners (primarily in Nashville) get to pick one of the two to lead a style refresh on a set budget. But after the lead designer is chosen, the other will still have to help execute the project.

Anna Webber/Bravo

"We've developed quite the reputation in Nashville for our interior design. Being a Cyrus means you're extremely competitive,” Tish, 49, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish blog. "We're teaming up and doing it for clients in our amazing hometown.” Viewers can expect to see cameos from the rest of the Cyrus clan (Billy Ray, Miley, Noah, Trace and Braison) in the 30-minute episodes, but sadly, no Liam Hemsworth.

Been staying in and spending lots of QT with this girl while I'm home for a bit. This past week I've really been dwelling on how thankful I am for this wonderful life and praising God for it every day. 💖 A post shared by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Tell Us: Will you be tuning in?

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!