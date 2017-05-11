Miley Cyrus Releases Breezy ‘Malibu’ Music Video: Watch

Miley Cyrus is getting Us in full summer mode. The singer dropped the long-awaited music video for her new song “Malibu,” which she wrote about fiancé Liam Hemsworth, on Thursday, May 11.



In the video, the pop songstress, 24, frolics around different Malibu locales. She lays in a field of flowers, flaunts her bikini body on the beach and takes in the beauty of a waterfall. The happy, upbeat video is filled with clips of Cyrus running with colorful balloons by the water, standing on the edge of a cliff and playing with an adorable puppy. She traded in her usual crazy fashion for flowing white dresses and minimal makeup.



Cyrus, who wears her engagement ring in the video, paints a picture of her tranquil life in Malibu with the 27-year-old Hunger Games hunk. The couple, who have been dating on and off since they met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song, live together in a $2.5 million four-bedroom home in the beachside city.



“I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” Cyrus sings in the video, referencing her rough patch with Hemsworth.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer opened up about her new track’s personal lyrics in an interview with Billboard last week. “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?” she said.

