It’s a party in the carpool lane! Miley Cyrus joined James Corden for an epic edition of “Carpool Karaoke” and sang some of her greatest throwback hits.

The “Malibu” crooner, 24, and the late-night host, 39, cruised through the streets of Los Angeles and celebrated Cyrus’ most memorable tracks. The dynamic duo harmonized and danced to Cyrus’ 2013 hit track “We Can’t Stop.”



The audience burst into a round of applause later on in the special when Cyrus sang her fan-favorite 2009 song, “The Climb,” from the Hannah Montana movie soundtrack. The songstress sang the throwback track for the first time in six years on Tuesday, October 3, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to honor the victims of the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting that took place on Sunday, October 1.

Before the pals belted out “Younger Now,” Cyrus opened up about her acting days and told Corden that she “loves” that Hannah Montana will “always be a part of [her]” and she’s “allowed that childhood self to shine through a little bit more because [she’s] not trying to run away from it, [she’s] down to embrace it.”

During the special, the former Disney star also told Corden that she isn’t the best driver, and usually has trouble backing out of her own driveway. She then recalled a minor collision she caused on the set of her singing competition show.

“The most recent [reck] was a pretty good one. I was at The Voice set and I was the last one to leave, and I backed my car into the sound trailer, into their stairwell, and it hit the back windshield, completely shattered my back windshield. My whole windshield. Not like a crack. The whole windshield had to be replaced,” Cyrus recounted. “But I didn’t tell anyone, I just left. So I did a hit-and-run. It’s very illegal. But I had to go back the next day, so I called up my manager the next day and I’m like, ‘OK, can I park somewhere else? I don’t want to park near the sound trailer cause they’re going to see that I’m in a rental car.’”

Cyrus then told Corden that, despite her best efforts to conceal the accident, she accidentally gave herself away! “I didn’t tell them, I showed up in my rental car, and then I go and tell Adam [Levine] and Blake [Shelton],” she continued. “I’m like, ‘You’re not going to believe what I did last night. I totally f--king wrecked The Voice sound trailer.’ But I was mic’d already, so the sound people knew it was me. So I told on myself, even though I went through all the craziness to not get busted.”

Watch the clip above to see Cyrus and Corden sing “Party in the USA,” “Wrecking Ball” and more of her greatest hits!

