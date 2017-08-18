Fill up your wine glass and grab some tissues— The Mindy Project Fans are going to be in for an emotional ride on the final season. According to Entertainment Weekly, Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) will be getting a divorce from Ben (Bryan Greenberg), and it’s expected to happen early on in the 6th season of the Hulu series.

As a refresher, Mindy met and fell for Ben, a psychiatric nurse, in season 5 while he was leading a nurses’ strike. Viewers followed the couple as they navigated their new relationship, which included ex-wife drama and a breakup.

Vivian Zink/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After a deep conversation about marriage, Mindy proposed to Ben with the help of her son and Ben’s daughter.

After the duo tied the knot and fresh off the excitement of their new commitment, viewers watched as Mindy as stared out the window of a subway car — leaving fans to wonder if her marrying Ben was the right decision.

Prior to meeting Ben, Mindy was in a relationship with Danny (Chris Messina) but their romance fizzled out at the end of season 4.

At the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in July, Kaling — who is pregnant with he first child — confirmed that Messina would return to the series for several episodes, but that Mindy and Danny’s romantic rekindling won’t be the main focus of their final season.

“We aren’t super interested in tying everything up in a bow,” Kaling said at the TCA in July. “ We’re trying to avoid that, while also leaving the audience with the sense that Mindy had some growth. Happily ever after can sometimes be romantic happiness, but it can also be a feeling of contentment about your life as a professional person and as a mother.”

The sixth and final season of The Mindy Project premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, September 12.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!