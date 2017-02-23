Cue the jazz hands! Mr. T and Simone Biles will be competing on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, Us Weekly can confirm.



"Production has been trying to get Mr. T to do the show for years!" a source close to the show's production told Entertainment Tonight, who was first to break the news. "He will be a great contestant this season."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The wrestler, whose real name is Laurence Tureaud, last appeared on the small screen in 2014 TV movie WrestleMania XXX. The 64-year-old, who has also dabbled in music throughout his career, is best known for his role as B.A. Baracus in the 1980s TV series The A-Team and as boxer Clubber Lang in the 1982 film Rocky III.

Biles is also confirmed to join the upcoming season, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The Olympic gymnast will follow in the footsteps of her teammate, Laurie Hernandez, who took home the Mirror Ball Trophy during the season 23 finale.

Us Weekly also exclusively revealed that pros — and new parents! — Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are also scheduled to return to the ballroom. “Most people start using the stairs instead of the elevator at nine weeks postpartum — this one is going to be dancing full-out,” Chmerkovskiy, who helped nudge his fiancée’s return, told Us in the new issues, on newsstands now.

The casting news of Mr. T and Biles comes after Us also exclusively reported that Bachelor star Nick Viall is also in talks to join the cast while presidential nominee Hillary Clinton declined the network’s invite to partake in the competition.



The rest of the cast will be revealed on Good Morning America March 1. Season 24 premieres on March 20 at 8 p.m.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!