Cancel your plans and get ready for music's wildest night! The countdown has begun! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27.
This year, the star-studded ceremony will be hosted by Katy Perry and will feature non-gendered categories for the first time ever. Kendrick Lamar leads with eight nominations, while Perry and The Weeknd are tied with five nods each.
Perry, 32, and Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient Pink are among the many entertainers who will take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances throughout the evening.
See the full list of performers below!
Katy Perry
Pink
Kendrick Lamar
Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Miley Cyrus
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Lorde
Ed Sheeran
Logic
Khalid
Gucci Mane
Post Malone
Julia Michaels
Bleachers
Cardi B
DNCE
Rod Stewart
Alessia Cara
Kyle
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV on Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
