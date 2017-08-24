Cancel your plans and get ready for music's wildest night! The countdown has begun! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27.

This year, the star-studded ceremony will be hosted by Katy Perry and will feature non-gendered categories for the first time ever. Kendrick Lamar leads with eight nominations, while Perry and The Weeknd are tied with five nods each.

Perry, 32, and Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient Pink are among the many entertainers who will take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances throughout the evening.

See the full list of performers below!



Katy Perry



Pink

Kendrick Lamar

Fifth Harmony

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Miley Cyrus

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Lorde

Ed Sheeran

Logic

Khalid

Gucci Mane

Post Malone

Julia Michaels

Bleachers

Cardi B

DNCE

Rod Stewart

Alessia Cara

Kyle

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV on Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

