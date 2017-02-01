It's going to be a good month for fans of talking-animal movies. Among the stampede of new film and TV selections arriving to Netflix in February are Finding Dory, the two Babe movies and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.



By the way, anyone who has Valentine's Day plans this month can officially cancel them, as Channing Tatum's 2012 stripper-with-a-heart-of-gold drama Magic Mike launches on February 1. And let's face it: A candlelit dinner and a box of chocolates just can't compete with watching those abs.



Among the notable TV offerings for the month is Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore as a real estate agent who also happens to be a zombie. All 10 season 1 episodes are available for streaming on Friday, February 3.



If these offerings have whet your appetite, check out the main course below with the full list of February's new options. (And click here for the list of January arrivals.)

February 1



Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

Contact

Corpse Bride

Eleven P.M.

Finding Dory

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Highly Strung

Hot Biskits

I Am Sun Mu

Invincible

Les Beaux Malaises (Seasons 1-4)

Magic Mike

Masha’s Spooky Stories

Mother With A Gun

Paris Is Burning

Project X

Silver Streak

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel (Seasons 1-2)

The Girl From Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Woman In Gold

February 2



American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency (Season 1)

February 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado

Imperial Dreams

Santa Clarita Diet

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

February 4



Superbad

February 5

Elvira, I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It

Los Herederos

February 6

Girls Lost

Me, Myself, and Her

February 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special

February 8

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

February 10

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road

February 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 2)

Stronger Than The World

February 12

Clouds of Sils Maria

February 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

February 14

Girlfriend’s Day

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble

King Cobra

Project Mc2: Part 4

White Nights

February 15

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

February 16

Milk

Sundown

February 17

Chef’s Table (Season 3)

Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 2)

Kill Ratio

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 2)

February 19

Girl Meets World (Season 3)

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

When Calls the Heart (Season 3)

February 21

Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark

February 23

Sausage Party

February 24



I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Legend Quest (Season 1)

Ultimate Beastmaster

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico

VeggieTales in the City (Season 1)

February 26

Night Will Fall

February 27

Brazilian Western

February 28

Be Here Now

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



