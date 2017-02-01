It's going to be a good month for fans of talking-animal movies. Among the stampede of new film and TV selections arriving to Netflix in February are Finding Dory, the two Babe movies and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
By the way, anyone who has Valentine's Day plans this month can officially cancel them, as Channing Tatum's 2012 stripper-with-a-heart-of-gold drama Magic Mike launches on February 1. And let's face it: A candlelit dinner and a box of chocolates just can't compete with watching those abs.
Among the notable TV offerings for the month is Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore as a real estate agent who also happens to be a zombie. All 10 season 1 episodes are available for streaming on Friday, February 3.
If these offerings have whet your appetite, check out the main course below with the full list of February's new options. (And click here for the list of January arrivals.)
February 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Balto
Balto 2: Wolf Quest
Balto 3: Wings of Change
Contact
Corpse Bride
Eleven P.M.
Finding Dory
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Highly Strung
Hot Biskits
I Am Sun Mu
Invincible
Les Beaux Malaises (Seasons 1-4)
Magic Mike
Masha’s Spooky Stories
Mother With A Gun
Paris Is Burning
Project X
Silver Streak
The Blair Witch Project
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel (Seasons 1-2)
The Girl From Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight
Woman In Gold
February 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency (Season 1)
February 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
Imperial Dreams
Santa Clarita Diet
February 4
Superbad
February 5
Elvira, I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
Los Herederos
February 6
Girls Lost
Me, Myself, and Her
February 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special
February 8
Tiempos Felices
Girl Asleep
February 10
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road
February 11
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 2)
Stronger Than The World
February 12
Clouds of Sils Maria
February 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
Magicians: Life in the Impossible
February 14
Girlfriend’s Day
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
King Cobra
Project Mc2: Part 4
White Nights
February 15
Aram, Aram
Before I Go to Sleep
Fire Song
February 16
Milk
Sundown
February 17
Chef’s Table (Season 3)
Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 2)
Kill Ratio
The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 2)
February 19
Girl Meets World (Season 3)
Growing Up Wild
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
When Calls the Heart (Season 3)
February 21
Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark
February 23
Sausage Party
February 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Legend Quest (Season 1)
Ultimate Beastmaster
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico
VeggieTales in the City (Season 1)
February 26
Night Will Fall
February 27
Brazilian Western
February 28
Be Here Now
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes
