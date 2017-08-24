True crime fans will have new murder mystery to watch on this month as the 10-year anniversary of Stacy Peterson’s disappearance comes up. The case of the 23-year-old mother of two went missing on October 28, 2007, made major headlines at the time.



Stacy’s husband, police sergeant Drew Peterson, immediately became a suspect in his wife’s murder, and it wasn’t the first time the officer was suspected of foul play. His third wife, Kathleen Savio, was found dead in a dry bathtub three years prior to his fourth wife’s disappearance.

The two-part special features brand new exclusive interviews from Stacy’s sister, Cassandra Cales, and her aunt, Candace Aikin, among other key people in the Petersons' lives.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The special, which looks back after a decade of speculation, investigation and ultimately conviction — Drew was found guilty of Kathleen’s murder and was sentenced to 38 years in prison — will give crime addicts a chance to look at the case with fresh eyes.

Watch the exclusive clip above for the heart-wrenching interviews with Stacy’s family.

The world-premiere of Drew Peterson: An American Murder Mystery airs on Sunday, August 27, at 9 p.m. ET on ID.

