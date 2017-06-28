Nick Viall and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi should have been flying high.

The Bachelor season 21 duo had just spent the weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, celebrating the wedding of pals Evan Bass and Carly Waddell. But, on board a June 18 plane back to L.A., “they looked miserable,” a witness reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They didn’t exchange five words the entire flight. They were angled completely away from each other.”

MEGA / The Mega Agency

More turbulence hit after landing. “Nick grabbed his bag and ran ahead of Vanessa,” adds the insider. “They really don’t seem to like each other.”

Indeed, since the ABC reality dating series’ finale aired in March, the L.A. entrepreneur, 36, and the Montreal special education teacher have grappled with everything from jealousy to conflicts over where to live and public questioning of the authenticity of the engagement.



Terhi Tuovinen/ABC via Getty Images

“Vanessa and I have always been transparent about the realities of our relationship,” Viall, who competed on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, told Us in April. “There are so many amazing things that we have in our relationship but there are also things that we continue to work towards.”

However, time may be fleeting. On a recent L.A. date night, Grimaldi went without her 3.5-carat Neil Lane sparkler and, according to a source, they fight — often: “It’s not a solid relationship, and it won’t last.”



Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

As Us previously reported, some of their issues stem from the fact that they’re just too similar. “I’m a big personality,” Viall has told Us, “and I push back.” The same goes for Grimaldi. “Vanessa is no pushover. She’s not going to just do whatever he wants,” explains a source. “He’s attracted to that, but it makes their relationship volatile.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!