The swag this guy has. Nick Viall brought his fanciest sweaters to wear during season 21 of The Bachelor — including a cozy gray turtleneck that's now become a major meme. Watch the knit piece in action in the clip above!

The Milwaukee native, 36, wore the knit topper during an intimate date night with final-three contestant Raven Gates, which aired on Monday, February 27. The one-on-one took place in chilly Finland and included a very honest conversation in which Raven revealed that she's never had an orgasm.

Back to Viall's threads, though. Fans briefly put down their wine glasses on Monday night to post hilarious memes about his turtleneck. Some compared him to Ben Stiller's Zoolander, while others thought he looked like he belonged in a '90s boy band video.

"How could Raven profess her love to Nick with such a straight face with that turtleneck on... #BachelorNation #NickViall," one person tweeted.

A second added: "I can't stare too long with nick in that turtleneck #uncomfortable #bachelor."

Others were a little more frank with their criticism. "That turtleneck sweater puts the vile in Nick Viall #TheBachelor," another viewer wrote.

What is this?!?! A center for ants...? #zoolander #turtleneck

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

