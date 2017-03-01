The swag this guy has. Nick Viall brought his fanciest sweaters to wear during season 21 of The Bachelor — including a cozy gray turtleneck that's now become a major meme. Watch the knit piece in action in the clip above!

The Milwaukee native, 36, wore the knit topper during an intimate date night with final-three contestant Raven Gates, which aired on Monday, February 27. The one-on-one took place in chilly Finland and included a very honest conversation in which Raven revealed that she's never had an orgasm.

Back to Viall's threads, though. Fans briefly put down their wine glasses on Monday night to post hilarious memes about his turtleneck. Some compared him to Ben Stiller's Zoolander, while others thought he looked like he belonged in a '90s boy band video.

"How could Raven profess her love to Nick with such a straight face with that turtleneck on... #BachelorNation #NickViall," one person tweeted.

A second added: "I can't stare too long with nick in that turtleneck #uncomfortable #bachelor."

Others were a little more frank with their criticism. "That turtleneck sweater puts the vile in Nick Viall #TheBachelor," another viewer wrote.

See more memes and reactions below:

What is this?!?! A center for ants...? #zoolander #turtleneck A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:38pm PST

I KNEW I had seen that turtleneck and hair curls combo somewhere before ... #TheBachelor #NickViall pic.twitter.com/ptahXt0bt1 — Kayla Stallbaumer (@kluhX0) February 28, 2017

If I had the time I would create another twitter account for Nicks Turtleneck. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/iOYDfujJoB — ChrisHarrisonsMimosa (@charrisonmimosa) February 28, 2017

Nick's turtleneck from last night made him look like he was Justin Timberlake's stand in for the "This I Promise You" video #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/VXx6PTkUDB — Annabelle DeSisto (@AnnabelleLee417) February 28, 2017

Only the Rock can pull off a turtleneck #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/BBET6FOvp5 — Nick Straub (@NikosStraub) February 28, 2017

Nick looks like he could be the third member of the Dick in the Box group with that turtleneck. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/KZ20HBawiF — Samantha Hirsch (@slhirsch) February 28, 2017

Nick's turtleneck hurts my soul. If Corrine was on this date she would eliminate herself for this fashion mistake. #thebachelor — Olivia Thompson (@olivialauren5) February 28, 2017

What I'd do with my rose after witnessing Nick's chunky turtleneck look#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/7eyJKuqkXQ — GuacaMollie 🥑 (@guacamolli3) February 28, 2017

Nick after he reads all the tweets about his turtleneck. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yHWcxYVIVQ — PinkCoog (@Mafa1218) February 28, 2017

My thoughts when Nick wears a turtleneck #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/9Wq6tcwCPn — kathryn (@kathryynj) February 28, 2017

Regarding the turtleneck sweater, I'd say Dane Cook wore it best. Sorry, Nick ... #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/uFRSML3sFI — Mia (@mep757) February 28, 2017

Look at Nick in this Jordan Knight sweater turtleneck! Lmaooo #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/zXH48RFigs — Jason Weintraub (@JRtheWriter) February 28, 2017

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.



