Nicki Minaj attends the H&M Studio show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in 2017. Credit: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is twerking her way to the top. The 34-year-old rapper shared a video of herself shaking her booty in a red latex outfit after she broke Aretha Franklin's record for the most Billboard Top 100 hits by a female artist.

Earlier this month, Minaj released three new songs: "No Frauds" featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, "Regret in Your Tears" and "Changed It" featuring Lil Wayne. All three tracks charted on the Billboard Hot 100, upping Minaj's tally to 76 entries and surpassing Franklin's 73.

"Man, I tell ya... God said he ain't done showing off yet. Lol," the MC wrote on Instagram on Monday, March 20. "Walked off stage to find out history was made yet again today. #NoFrauds #RegretInYourTears + #ChangedIt charted this week on Billboard & I now hold the title of most Hot 100 entries in the HISTORY of BILLBOARD among women of EVERY genre. To my fans: I fkn love u guys more than I'll ever be able to put in words. Thank u so much for your unwavering love & support. God bless each & every one of you. To God be the glory. #YoungMoney #NickiInLONDON Island girl from South Side Jamaica, QUEENS!!!! NEW YORK CITY!!!!! Rrraaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!"

Minaj followed up her sweet message to her 76.6 million Instagram followers with a video of herself twerking backstage in a red latex bra, a matching skirt and knee-high black leather sandals. "When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries," she captioned the clip, alongside 10 tongue emojis.

When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Franklin, 74, held the record for the most Hot 100 entries among women for nearly 40 years, Billboard reported. The "Respect" singer now holds the No. 2 spot, placing her ahead of Taylor Swift (70), Rihanna (58), Madonna (57), Dionne Warwick (56) and Beyoncé (54).



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!