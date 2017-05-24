Normani Kordei Calls 'Dancing With the Stars' Loss a 'Shocker'

It was still worth it. Fans were shocked when Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy didn't win the Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball trophy — and so was the Fifth Harmony singer.

ABC/Adam Rose

"You're never really guaranteed," Kordei, 20, told Entertainment Tonight after the live show on Tuesday, May 23. "It was quite a shocker for me as well, but I've gained so much from this experience. I'm so happy, and I can't even begin to express you know the gratitude that I carry and the blessing especially because I have a lifelong friend now [in Val]."

ABC/Eric McCandless

Kordei, who was the frontrunner all season, placed third with the Ukrainian hunk, 31. Partners David Ross and Lindsay Arnold landed in second while Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater took the top spot.

Kordei and Chmerkovskiy's loss even stunned the audience. When it was announced that they placed in third the ballroom crowd booed.

ABC/Adam Rose

Nevertheless, Chmerkovskiy is proud of what the duo accomplished. He posted a sweet note about Kordei via Instagram on Tuesday night.

"God has been very kind to me... giving me this experience with you. Seeing you transform and seeing your family celebrate your shine was the absolute most fulfilling part of this season," he wrote. "Stay graceful. Stay humble. Stay great. Love you my friend. It's been an absolute pleasure. #teamvalmani."

