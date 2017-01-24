The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is set to announce the nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards on Tuesday, January 24, at 8:18 a.m. ET. Watch the livestream above to see this year's Oscar contenders, and stay tuned to Us Weekly for the full list!

The categories will be announced in videos featuring selected members of the Academy. Several previous Oscar winners, including Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson, will also appear in the videos.

La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and Fences are among the fan favorites expected to receive multiple nominations at this year's ceremony, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on February 26. La La Land swept the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, breaking the record for the most Globes won by a single film, with a total of seven wins.

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are also likely contenders for golden statuettes in the Oscars' acting categories, as are Moonlight's Mahershala Ali, Manchester by the Sea's Casey Affleck and Fences' Viola Davis.

Watch the livestream above to see the nominations as they're announced!

The 89th Academy Awards air on ABC February 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!