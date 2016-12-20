Having trouble bonding? OutDaughtered's Danielle and Adam Busby worry about the socialization of one of their quintuplets in the Tuesday, December 20, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows the parents of six — including the nation's only all-female quintuplets — spending time with their brood at a children's museum, where they notice that Hazel is the only one of the 20-month-old quints playing alone.



"Hazel, you want to go over there?" Danielle asks. "Go see Daddy and all your other sisters. … Hazel is in her own world, like happy as can be."

However, Adam quickly grows concerned, asking, "What is wrong with Hazel?" He says to the camera, "So I noticed Hazel over there, just playing on the foam mat by herself, and then all the other girls are out running around and playing with each other and stuff."



"You just have it in the back of your mind that I know that Hazel is lagging a little bit behind right now physically," he continues. "But now that she's not going to school, is that affecting her socially and her social interactions with other people?"

Last week's episode featured the parents pointing out that Hazel, who recently underwent eye surgery, is the only one of the quintuplets to not start walking yet.

Watch the clip above. OutDaughtered airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.



