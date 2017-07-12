Get ready to party like it’s 2006! Paris Hilton’s new track, "Summer Reign,” may just be the song of the season.

The reality star-turned-DJ, 36, announced on Twitter that she’s reviving her singing career by teasing a snippet of the track in an ad for her new perfume. “So proud to announce the launch of my 23rd perfume Rosé Rush with my new single #SummerReign,” she captioned the video on Tuesday, July 11.

So proud to announce the launch of my 23rd perfume Rosé Rush with my new single #SummerReign. ✨💕👸🏼💕✨ https://t.co/vlzOdNi89T pic.twitter.com/wnRLS1Y1Gu — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 11, 2017

In the clip, which is set to the EDM song, the heiress dances in a blush-colored gown, flips her hair and throws confetti into the air. Her body then transforms into a bottle of her Rosé Rush fragrance, which is shaped like a pink dress.

“When it feels this good, I come alive / And when it feels this, I get so high,” Hilton croons to a pulsing beat. “When it feels this good, welcome to my summer reign.”

Fans were already dubbing it the next club anthem and asking when Hilton is releasing the full audio. “Yass Queen,” one tweeter wrote. “OMG YESSSSS need the full version!!!! #SummerAnthem #KillingIt #Legend #Queen.”

The TV personality previously revealed on Twitter that she debuted her song at her DJ residency at Amnesia nightclub in Ibiza, and it was well-received by the partygoers. “Felt so amazing performing my new single #SummerReign at my opening night at @Amnesia_Ibiza,” she tweeted on July 4. "So happy to see how much everyone loved it!”

Hilton hasn’t dropped any new music since releasing her single “High Off My Love,” which featured Birdman, in 2015. But she’s no stranger to hit summer songs! Her tunes “Stars Are Blind” and “Turn It Up” both reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Songs chart in 2006.

