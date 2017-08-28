Paris Jackson Gets Political at 2017 VMAs: ‘We Must Resist’

Speaking her mind. Paris Jackson mocked President Donald Trump and spoke out against the Charlottesville violence before presenting an award at the 2017 MTV VMAs at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 27.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before handing over the Best Pop award to Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane for “Down,” the 19-year-old called on viewers to use their voices to stand up for what they believe in. “I'm seeing a lot of love and light here tonight already,” she said. “A lot of diversity. And a lot of potential power. You know, if we all put our voices together, do you realize the difference we would make?”

TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

She urged people to resist against the hatred and violence that was seen in Charlottesville. “If we were to all stand up, united, as one, our impact, it would be, huge. Believe me. Huge,” she said, mocking Trump’s frequently used phrase. “And that's not fake news. So, let's leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination! We must resist.”

As previously reported, white nationalists were protesting the removal of a Confederate statue in the Virginia city when they clashed with counter-protestors on August 12. A car ran into a group of the counter-protestors, killing one woman and injuring dozens of others. Then Trump, 71, initially blamed “both sides” for the violence and failed to condemn the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists until days later.

