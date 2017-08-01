Are Peta Murgatroyd’s Dancing days over? Maybe, according to the new mom, who revealed she’s not sure whether she’ll return to the hit ABC dance competition show.



“To be honest, we don't know yet,” the 31-year-old dance pro told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, July 31, referring to her and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “We're sort of waiting to hear things, waiting to see what our schedules are gonna be like, so, yeah, I mean stay tuned.”



One consideration for Murgatroyd is being away from her son Shai, who she and Chmerkovskiy, 37, welcomed on January 4. “There's scheduling, as I said before,” she explained to ET. “I don't want to spend 10 hours away a day from my child, so those things factor into it for me. I’m a mom now and that comes first, you know?”

The new mom also shared some milestones that Shai is hitting. “He’s nearly seven months now and he’s standing up, he’s nearly walking by himself … it’s amazing,” she gushed to ET. “It’s an incredible journey to be on.”



Murgatroyd, who competed in Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars less than three months after giving birth, is feeling better than ever about her post-baby body, adding, “I feel good. I really feel like I’m getting to my top shape again.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the couple tied the knot at Oheka Castle in Long Island on Saturday, July 8. “It was everything we ever dreamt of,” Chmerkovskiy told Us of their nuptials at the 127-room estate. “And the party of the year!” added the bride.



