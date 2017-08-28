Following suit! Pink, Carey Hart and their daughter, Willow, stepped out in adorable matching looks at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The singer, 37, opted for pinstripes while her 6-year-old donned polka dots on her ensemble. The couple's 8-month-old son, Jameson, was absent from the big night.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pink performed at the annual ceremony before receiving the night's coveted Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.

Following the announcement that the "Just Like Fire" singer would receive the honor, many were quick to criticize the decision, claiming that others were more deserving of the award. One Twitter user in particular caught the Grammy winner's attention by saying that the star didn’t have any “relevant” music videos aside from 2001’s "Lady Marmalade," which also featured Christina Aguilera, Mya and Lil Kim.

"Let's celebrate @Pink's Vanguard Award with the only relevant video of her career,” the tweeter wrote. “Starring as Xtina backup singer."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pink responded to the Twitter user, explaining that there is no bad blood between the two women. "Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10’years,” she wrote. "We can no longer be happy for each other. I Xtina, we've made amends…."

"Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world,” she continued. "Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person."

The singer added: "And you're f--kin rip van winkle if you've never seen one of my videos."

