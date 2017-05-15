Rachel Lindsay is well aware she’s ABC’s first black Bachelorette. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was conducted in March, the 31-year-old lawyer revealed she’ll bring up the topic on night one of the show.

"I always say, it's something that should be talked about," Lindsay told ET. "I'm happy to address it. I'm honored to be the first [black Bachelorette]."

Randy Holmes/ABC

"With the guys, you know, if it's something new to them, then I want to talk about it the same way that I [wanted] to talk to Nick about it: 'Have you ever dated a black woman before?'" she explained of how she’ll proceed on the dating show. "I'll talk about my experiences as well. You know, it's about me, too, but I don't want it to be something that defines our relationship. But I think it's something important to address."

As previously reported, Lindsay was named the season 13 Bachelorette after competing on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor. The reality star says she doesn’t have a “type.”

"I don't just date a specific race,” she told ET. “I date everyone. I'm open to everyone. I’m hoping to see a cast that reflects that as well, and I've told [producers] that."

Season 13 of The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC.

