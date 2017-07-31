Grab the tissues. Rachel Lindsay’s breakup with her runner-up during the Bachelorette season 13 finale was “brutal,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Bachelor Nation last saw the Dallas native, 32, introducing her three finalists, Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger and Bryan Abasolo, to her family. Once she narrowed it down to only two men, Lindsay got very emotional sending one of her suitors home.

"When it gets down to the finale and the final two guys, the last breakup is the most heart-wrenching of all time,” an insider tells Us. "They couldn’t say goodbye, and even when they did there were so many tears from her. After she left, he collapsed and sobbed.”

The insider adds that the attorney didn’t have her mind made up well in advance. “She was torn until the very end,” the source says. "It’s brutal to watch this breakup — worst breakup in years on this show."

Earlier this month, Lindsay told Us that guy “number 2” was the “hardest goodbye.” She added, “That was the hardest moment in general.”



The closer it got to the final rose, the more she struggled. "Hometowns was so hard because I was connected to every single guy in a different way,” she told Us at the T-Mobile Presents Derby After Dark event July 10. "Honestly, I just wanted to quit and run away rather than proceed, but I was like, the greater the risk, the greater the reward. I know what I want and I can’t quit now.”

She’s excited for the finale to air so she can finally go public with her fiancé. "Honestly, I just want to go on a walk, just walk down the street, hand-in-hand. There’s nothing big I want to do, I just want to be in public,” she continued. "Do simple, little things, like go grab a cup of coffee, go walk down the street, go walk my dog, Copper, at the park.”

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All airs on ABC Monday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

