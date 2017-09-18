Like mother, like daughter? Reese Witherspoon’s 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, was actually mistaken for her on the red carpet following the 2017 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17.

Onlookers tell Us Weekly that the mother-daughter duo stopped by the HBO afterparty around 10 p.m. where a photographer pointed at the young one, whose father is actor Ryan Phillippe, called her Reese and asked her to turn around for a photo.

“I’m not her,” Phillippe told the photog. The mix-up isn’t all that surprising given the teenager, who boasts nearly 500,000 Instagram followers herself, looks so much like her famous mom.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon’s HBO series Big Little Lies won big that evening, taking home eight of its 14 nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Nicole Kidman, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Laura Dern, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Alexander Skarsgard, and Outstanding Limited Series.

“It’s great to be the architect of your own destiny and create material for yourself,” the Oscar winner, 41, who served as an executive producer alongside Kidman, 50, told reporters in the press room after their big win. “Talking about creating roles for women, I’ve been very passionate about for the last five years, and talking to Nicole about that, and seeing the parts diminish for women as you get older. It feels incredible to use the years of experience to architect a movie or television show that can read so many notable roles for women, and create award winning roles.”

The cast also revealed that night that they'd love to do a second season.



