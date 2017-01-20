How romantic! On the Thursday, January 19, episode of Revenge Body, Khloé Kardashian oversaw the health transformations of a couple whose weight gain was interfering with the relationship, along with a guy whose body confidence was really low.



A Couple of Bumps in the Road



Part of this episode focused on Sam McCord and her girlfriend, Nicole Harvey, who had been together for two and a half years. They got together right after Sam stopped playing softball, which was a passion she basically replaced with a relationship. Since then, they’d gotten too comfortable; Sam gained 50 pounds, and Nicole gained 75.

Sam no longer found Nicole attractive and admitted they hadn’t been intimate in eight months, so she sought the help of Khloé! The fitness guru surprised Sam by asking if she would like to have Nicole join her on her 12-week fitness journey.



“You guys could fall in love all over again!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed.

Their celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who has worked with Lady Gaga and Rihanna, was happy to join them as a team, but it soon became clear that Sam was more fit than Nicole and that Nicole was holding Sam back, so they decided to split up.

“My focus is 1,000 percent on myself,” Sam affirmed to Harley once they started doing her workouts one-on-one. She was so focused on herself, in fact, that she started playing softball with her friends again!



This Son Shines

The next contestant, Dexter Holman, once dreamed of impressing his super fit father and getting into the NFL. Dexter vowed to get revenge on his dad for putting him down frequently after he stopped playing college football and gained weight. Khloe told him, "I'm an emotional eater myself because I've always been overweight as a kid."

Corey Calliet — you know, the guy who trains Mr. #BodyGoals himself Michael B. Jordan — was assigned to be his trainer, and wasted no time in working Dexter. After that, Dexter began to throw up and almost fainted, which caused producers to halt his first session. He got up and kept working, and though he threw up again in the next week, soon he was killing his workouts.

At the end of 12 weeks, Corey — who is usually aggressive and stone-faced — actually told Dexter he was proud of him! After that, Dexter met with April Roomet — a stylist who has worked with Eminem, Ice Cube and half the other dudes whose outfits you covet. He was finally ready to wow his dad.

Dexter’s father, Robert, couldn’t believe his transformation. When he saw his son, he joked, "Where’s the rest of him?" He also asked, "Did you have surgery?"

As a special surprise for Dexter, his former college teammate, Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins, stopped by to tell him how proud he was of him for losing 47 pounds and becoming, well, “a beast.”

Nicole Weingart/E! Entertainment

Ringing in a New Era

For her reveal, Sam had her hair lightened by George Papanikolas, a.k.a. the guy who created Kim Kardashian's blonde locks. Her makeup was done by Mary Phillips, who has worked on the faces of Khloé and Kim, plus Nicole Richie and Gwen Stefani. Oh, and she’s Jennifer Lopez’s personal makeup artist, too, so you know she’s legit.

Still, Sam was nervous. The whole time she was working on her own fitness journey, she wasn’t in contact with Nicole, and wasn’t sure that she would stay with her if she hadn’t lost weight. Sam was down 35 pounds, but didn’t know that Nicole had lost 50 for her!



Khloé had a surprise for the baseball-loving couple: She rented out their favorite date spot, Dodgers Stadium, for their big reveal to each other. Nicole had a surprise, too, though: She proposed to Sam when she saw her!

Yep, Sam and Nicole both lost weight, decided to stay together and then got engaged at a baseball stadium, just like Kim and Kanye West!

Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

