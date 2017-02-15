Someone has a case of selective memory — and that someone is Lisa Rinna. On the Tuesday, February 14, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna had just arrived in Mexico to celebrate the opening of Kyle Richards' husband's second office in his home country. The only problem? Kyle had just heard that Rinna had accused Kyle of being an enabler for her sister, Kim Richards, with Rinna also having claimed that Kim was close to death because of her issues with addiction. That was not sitting so well with Kyle.



Rinna and Kyle Spar Over Eden



Kyle bit her tongue for most of the day, but at the opening party that night, Erika Girardi told Rinna that she should really talk to Kyle about some things that Eden Sassoon had said. Rinna acted completely surprised, claiming she had no idea what this could be about. (Helpfully, Bravo replayed the footage of Rinna saying Kyle was an enabler and that she thought Kim was close to death to drive home the point that Rinna had, in fact, said all of the things Eden had claimed.) The women at the party didn't see that footage at that moment, however, so instead, Kyle and Rinna argued.

When Rinna approached Kyle to ask what the issue was, Kyle asked, "Did you or did you not say that my sister is close to death and that she is not sober and that I am an enabler?" Rinna claimed she didn't know if she'd said those things and claimed that if she did, she couldn't remember it. (Really?)



"All I can say to you is I had a very deep conversation with Eden about Eden," Rinna argued. "I really don't think I said that." When Kyle pressed her more, demanding to know what Rinna had said, Rinna replied, "I said I do not want to talk about this. I do not want to have this conversation." Rinna then added that Eden had simply wanted to help her fix her relationship with Kim. (Err, good luck with that.)



Feeling backed into a corner (party because she physically was backed into a corner), Rinna snapped, "This is Eden! I'm sorry. I'm not going to take this." She then argued that she had tried to be "careful" with her words, and Lisa Vanderpump (who was still holding a grudge against Rinna for things that went down between them last season) chimed in to remind her that she'd brought up Kim's arrest and that this was just one example of Rinna not being careful with her words.

Rinna Admits She Said It … Sorta

Finally, Rinna went from saying that she definitely hadn't said it, to that she might have said it but couldn’t remember saying it — and adding that if she did say it, she "didn't say it in a hateful, mean way." Kyle said she either said it or she didn't, and none of these qualifiers about her intentions mattered. Rinna sighed and told Kyle she loved her and had her back, and then lamented letting Eden in "too quickly."

Rinna argued, "I got close too soon," and said "now it's a big f--king mess." Well, at least she had that part right. Rinna ended up leaving the party in tears with Eileen Davidson, who was sick, and Erika, who wanted to try to comfort her. "I am so mad at Eden Sassoon right now," Rinna said in a way that let everyone know she meant it. "My life is too good for this f--king bulls--t."

Meanwhile, back inside the party, Vanderpump took every opportunity to hammer home to Kyle that Rinna didn't own anything she'd said, and state her belief that Rinna was to blame. "Rinna does have rage-and-regret syndrome," Vanderpump said to the camera.

Everyone Has an Emotional Hangover



The next morning, Vanderpump and Ken left for a prior engagement, but everyone else remained to hang out on a boat for the day. "I'm feeling uncomfortable because of what happened with Lisa Rinna," Kyle said to the camera. "But I also feel bad that she left in tears."

Rinna hunt out with Eileen (who seemed to be feeling better) on the boat, and said she felt like she had an "emotional hangover." On a different part of the boat, PK complained to Erika that Rinna and Eileen separated themselves from the rest of the group. "Why does PK care if Rinna and Eileen are chatting at one side of the boat?" Erika asked. He probably cared because he was definitely Team Vanderpump, but that was beside the point.

Later in the day, a bunch of people decided to jump off the boat into the water. Dorit Kemsley didn't want to at first, but finally conceded when PK promised to buy her a Birkin bag if she did. Back on the boat, Rinna did a sexy dance on a table — to Erika's song "Painkiller" — that left Dorit speechless and forced Kyle to declare, "All was forgiven." It seemed unlikely that all was actually forgiven, but it was a start.

Back home, Eden had a heart-to-heart with her mother, who reminded her that Kyle and Kim's situation was not her problem. "You, my dear, are powerless over other people's lives," her mom advised. Eden said she got the message and gave her mom one of those really long hugs that Kyle makes fun of Eden for giving. As Eden's mother left, she said it was nice seeing Eden, but that she felt "drained." Yeah, join the club.

