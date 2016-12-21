Like mother, like daughter! On the Tuesday, December 20, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards headed to New York with (some of) their daughters in tow. Lisa and her daughter Amelia were heading to Manhattan to visit Lisa's other daughter, Delilah, who was trying to move the needle on her modeling career. Kyle, meanwhile, was gearing up to open a store on the Upper East Side and brought her daughter, Sophia, along for the ride.

Lisa R. came by to check out Kyle's store, which was a construction zone (at best), and reported that she had begun having "light, playful" conversation aimed at mending fences with Lisa Vanderpump. Kyle thought that was a great step forward, and Lisa Rinna headed off for a meeting with Delilah and her modeling agent, during which the Melrose Place alum felt a pang of remorse that she had pretty much thrown her friendship with Yolanda Hadid in the garbage, since her former RHOBH costar probably could have been helpful to Delilah's career. (Oops.)



Bravo

Dorit Struggles With Motherhood

Meanwhile, Dorit Kemsley spent some time helping Vanderpump pick out a birthday gift for Ken. Last year she got him two miniature ponies, but this year she opted for a (more practical) watch. After Lisa gave Ken the gift, she told him she wanted to surprise her son by furnishing his new apartment .… Must be nice!

Back at home, however, Dorit was facing her own challenges with motherhood. "I depend, immensely, on the nannies," she admitted — though she insisted they were an extension of her.



Her daughter, Phoenix, was wearing a mini helmet (though Dorit called it a headband) to help reshape her skull, which had apparently been flattened from her sleeping on one side too much. Her son, Jagger, also needed some extra attention and was going to speech therapy because by the time he was nearing 2 years old, he still wasn't really making an effort to talk. Dorit ran around with her nannies trying to get the kids ready to go to the park, but when Jagger melted down in his car seat before she'd pulled out of the driveway, she aborted the mission and let him play in front of the house instead.

Bravo

Eileen Faces Her Sorrow Over Her Mother's Death

Eileen Davidson and her husband, Vince, went to her mom's house to check out the state of affairs. Not surprisingly, the actress became very sad and emotional being back in her mom's house. Her son tried to make her feel better by telling her it was "OK" and asking her to "stop crying," but it was unclear whether that actually helped.

She ended up visiting her therapist to discuss her swell of emotions, and during their chat, Eileen ended up admitted that she felt "embarrassed" because she had "lost so many people." Saying that out loud seemed to help Eileen realize it was nothing to be embarrassed about, but there was no doubt it would take a long time for her to heal from this most recent loss.



Bravo

White Hot

A bunch of the ladies — and a few of their husbands — gathered to attend a white party at Pump. Kyle; Dorit; Dorit's husband, PJ; Vanderpump; Ken; and Erika Girardi met for drinks first. Kicking off the gathering, Kyle announced that her underwear was showing through her outfit, and also that she had booked Alicia Silverstone to play her mother in the scripted show Kyle was working on about her upbringing.

Erika then chimed in to say how nervous she was to be on Eileen's show, prompting Lisa to joke about how she had tried to get a part herself and hadn’t been successful. This prompted some jokes about Lisa being old, which Erika said weren't nice. Lisa said it was just British humor, but Erika wasn't buying it. She turned to Kyle and said, "Let's get fake British accents and start insulting people!" Then Erika suggested, "How about we just celebrate and be nice to one another."

Bravo

Vanderpump jumped in to say, "That's too American, darling," prompting Erika to snap back, "But we're in America!" When Dorit tired to chime in, Erika cut her off to point out, "You were born in Connecticut." Dorit then told Erika she came off as "a bit guarded." To be clear, that wasn't a compliment.

Somewhere in between all of this, Lisa reached for Erika's underwear, and the singer revealed she wasn't wearing any. Then Erika claimed that she was actually an introvert. Right.



The next day, Dorit's husband confessed that he could see Erika's … umm … lack of undergarments the entire time they were sitting together. "I noticed quite early on," he said. "But I'm never going to say anything because it's completely inappropriate." While he insisted he wasn't "even remotely" turned on, Dorit wasn't thrilled. She decided the best way to deal with it would be to "have a joke" with Erika about it.… What could go wrong?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

