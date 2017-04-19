Let's leave the bunny out of this — that's what Andy Cohen probably should have said, in retrospect. On the second installment of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, the women's claws were out. Things started off rocky and got worse from there, opening with Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley's husband, PK, at each other's throats (figuratively speaking, that is) on Tuesday, April 18.



Erika vs. PK

"The only thing I cared about was that you said, 'Maybe she's for sale,'" Erika explained to PK as footage replayed showing him telling Dorit, "Maybe Erika's bits are available to the world." PK defended his wife, saying she was not a nasty person. "I'm not calling her a nasty person! I'm calling you a nasty person for saying that s--t about me!" Erika blasted back.

Kyle Richards jumped in, saying that the bottom line was that Dorit's joke, which consisted of giving Erika underwear, wasn't funny because "Erika wasn't in on the joke." Lisa Vanderpump immediately tried to talk over Kyle, and Kyle did not appreciate that very much.

Erika revealed that she'd warned her husband, Tom, about this storyline before the season began to air, and Dorit reiterated that she still got a lump in her throat when she thought about Erika having to explain the situation to Tom. Erika clearly wasn't over this yet and said that neither Dorit nor PK had apologized to her husband as she'd asked. "I don't owe Tom an apology," PK quipped. "I owe you an apology for the joke I made, but I didn't do anything against Tom, so that's not going to happen." Dorit reiterated that she had already apologized many times to Erika, and PK said he was guilty only of making a "bad joke."

Rinna vs. PK

Next up was Lisa Rinna, who got into it with PK about her question as to whether people at his dinner party were doing cocaine in the bathroom. "You started the whole Xanax thing!" Rinna argued. "I was like, 'You know what? I've had it with this.'" PK insisted he had "never" done coke in his life, and Rinna clarified that she hadn't asked if he had been doing coke, but rather, that she'd asked if other people at his house were doing coke.

Pressed, however, she admitted that she was just "angry" about the Xanax comment Dorit had made earlier in the season. Somehow this transitioned back to Erika, who told PK to get off the stage. He replied by telling her that wasn't nice, and she snapped, "You're going to tell me I'm not nice? Get the f--k out of here."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Eden vs. Kim

Eden Sassoon was then brought out to hash things out with Kim Richards. After a video package highlighting just how insane Eden's long hugs were (and that they were so uncomfortable that even her own mother tried to escape them), Eden got into it with Kyle and Kim. Eden started by telling Kyle that everything that came out of her mouth "was just mean," and noting that she hadn't appreciated just how mean Kyle was until she watched the show air. Kyle shrugged it off, explaining that the first thing Eden ever really said to her was asking where the drinking gene came from in her family — and she hadn't appreciated that so much.

Eden then lamented how Kim had "nervous energy" around her, which Kim suggested might have been a sign to back off and stay away. "You need to respect people's space," Kim said. "You immediately got into my personal space!" The new grandma went on to point out that part of their recovery program did not include taking other people's inventory. And while it seemed like there was no love lost between those two, things seemed to have improved between Rinna and Kim.

In fact, Rinna reported that they had made amends, and footage played that showed them hugging. Kim even said she had "big hopes" for their relationship.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bad Bunny

That's when Andy asked what Kim did with the bunny Rinna had given her as a gift for her new grandson — and Kim revealed that she hadn't delivered it to him at all. In fact, she had brought it with her to the reunion to give back to Rinna. "Right now, I don't feel it was given to me with the right energy," Kim explained. "It's just been sitting there. I couldn't give it to my grandson because I am all about energy and positive things. I could have re-gifted it, but I felt like it was better to give it back to you." Then she presented Rinna with the bunny, still wrapped in plastic.

Rinna broke down in tears. "I don't need to explain myself," Rinna said. "I don't need to say a word. I get it loud and clear." Eileen Davidson clearly felt terrible for Rinna and followed her off set as Kim called to Rinna, "It's good that you feel bad for a minute because you hurt me!" In the dressing room, Eileen comforted Rinna, saying Kim was trying to "demean" her and "hurt" her. "That is her stuff, right there," Rinna said as she brushed tears from her eyes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

