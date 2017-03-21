Cate Cameron/A&E Networks LLC

Take a bow, bad gal! Rihanna took to Instagram to critique her debut on FX’s Bates Motel on Monday, March 20.

The 29-year-old superstar — who plays Marion Crane (Janet Leigh’s iconic role in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film Psycho) in a two-episode arc — shared her thoughts on her performance in a live video as the episode aired.

"Ew, I can’t bare the sound of that kiss, it’s disgusting," said Rihanna, who smooches her costar Austin Nichols (Sam Loomis). “It’s weirding me out.”

Though she was slightly embarrassed, the “Love on the Brain” singer, who was having a viewing party with friends, ended up enjoying herself as she and her pals began playing drinking games as the episode continued. The pop diva and her crew agreed to take a shot any time the names “Norman [Bates]” or “Sam” were mentioned. They also drank “any time Norman [licked] his lips.”

By the end of the episode, Rihanna seemed rather pleased with her performance. She cheered loudly when her character took a dramatic drive through the rain. The Fenty Puma designer also praised costar Freddie Highmore for his portrayal of serial killer Norman Bates. “Yes, Norman!” she exclaimed at one point.



This isn’t the first time Rihanna has flexed her acting chops. She previously starred in 2012’s game board-inspired feature flick Battleship. The Barbadian beauty is also part of the star-studded cast — along with Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett, among others — of Ocean’s Eight, expected to hit theaters in 2018.

