Rob Lowe: ‘I Thought I Was Going to Be Killed’ by Bigfoot

Paranormal activity is in the air! Rob Lowe opened up about the perils of filming his new docuseries, The Lowe Files, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, which published on Wednesday, June 28.

In the nine-episode season, the 53-year-old actor and his sons, Matthew and John, embark on a series of treacherous outings across America in the hopes of exposing the supernatural.

Lowe revealed that while exploring the Ozark Mountains in Oklahoma to investigate a Bigfoot-like creature dubbed by the locals as “wood ape,” he heard “something start approaching” his camp and he ducked for cover. “I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed!” he said.



Lowe’s new show will lead him and his sons to a series of notoriously haunted hotspots, including a suspected “alien base” 2,000 feet underwater off the coast of Malibu and Preston Castle, a spooky abandoned reformatory for boys in Northern California. “Nothing is staged, nothing is trick-cut — no bulls--t. I believe there are probably ghosts out there,” the Parks and Recreation alum disclosed. “I don’t want to oversell as a results-oriented show, although we have incredible results.”

The West Wing actor also noted that based on his “experiences on the show, particularly around ghosts,” he “absolutely” believes in the paranormal world. “We captured some incredible footage. Our first episode is about poltergeists in one of the most notoriously haunted structures in America,” he told EW. “I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now.”

The Lowe Files premieres Wednesday, August 2, on A&E at 10 p.m. ET.

