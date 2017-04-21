Is that you, Rob Lowe? The very handsome “Code Black” star debuted his interpretation of Colonel Sanders on Friday, April 21, in a goofy, new commercial for KFC’s spicy Zinger chicken sandwich.

KFC

“The time has come to explore beyond our known horizons, to push KFC’s spicy chicken to new heights,” Lowe’s Sanders preaches during an inspirational press conference. After boasting about the hand-breaded sandwich and the availability of a “$5 Fill Up” deal, the Colonel promises that KFC will launch the Zinger into … space?!

And from there, it only gets more ridiculous. The Colonel expresses uncertainty that the sandwich can actually be launched into space but vows that once the mission succeeds, “we will lick our fingers. We will lick our fingers good!” Of course the audience roars with applause.

KFC

Lowe follows in the finger-lickin’ footsteps of actors George Hamilton, Vincent Kartheiser, Norm Macdonald, Darrell Hammond, Rob Riggle and Billy Zane, who all previously took turns playing KFC’s famous chicken hawker.

The Zinger, a fried chicken breast served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce and Colonel’s mayonnaise, was previously available in 120 countries and now is available in the US.

No word yet from Lowe or KFC just how they’ll launch this sandwich into space, but in the meantime, we’ll happily take a Zinger from Lowe. Or at least another ridiculous shot of him in Sanders’ space suit.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!