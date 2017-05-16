'Roseanne' Revival Is Officially Happening: Details!

The Conner clan is back! Roseanne is officially getting a revival at ABC, the network announced on Tuesday, May 16.

"We're rebooting Roseanne," ABC president Channing Dungey said during an Upfronts event in NYC. "It is planned for the mid-season. We're still at the early stages."

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Last month, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that an eight-episode reboot was in the works and that stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert were set to reprise their roles.

Roseanne ran for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997, and also starred Michael Fishman, The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki and Laurie Metcalf. Fishman, who played Barr and Goodman's TV son D.J., recently addressed rumors about the show's possible return.

"Roseanne fans are the best in the world who have pushed for this for years," he said in April. "If it does happen, it is a credit to their passion and dedication."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!