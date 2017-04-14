Rozes Curates the Ultimate Spring Playlist

Courtesy Rozes

Turn it up! In honor of singer songwriter ROZES’ favorite season, she shares a perfect playlist for the warmer weather and music festivals with Us Weekly.



"Matches" by ROZES, Cash Cash: “For obvious reasons?! This is one of my favorite songs I've ever written. The production that Cash Cash added could not have been more perfect to portray the energy and emotion behind this song.”

"Young Dumb & Broke" by Khalid: “I just love this song! It gives me a spring ‘warm weather’ vibe. It definitely makes me want to roll my windows down and turn the volume up.”

"Make Time" by Quinn XCII: “This song is super relatable for me right now. With all the festivals and shows coming up, it forces me to be away from home for a while, I just love how Quinn XCII nailed the lyrics and emotion perfectly.”

"If I Can't Be With You" by Carrie Lane: “This song has such a warm weather, beach vibe. I actually wrote this with producer Patrick Mencel and Carrie Lane. Her soulful, beachy vibe has me craving summer!”



"Hangin' On" by ROZES: “This is another one of my favorite songs I've written. I love the Reggae palm tree type sounds. Definitely another windows-down type of song.”

"High" by Sir Sly: “This song just recently came out and I've played it about a million times already. Sir Sly is one of my absolute favorite bands. I just had to add this one.”

"In Cold Blood" by alt-J: “This song is another new release. For some reason alt-J always reminds me of warmer weather and boating, which is upon us soon!”

"Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles: “I absolutely love this song. I think Harry Styles chose such an amazing route with his sound and music. I'm so excited to hear his full record when it comes out. It almost reminds me of a Queen ballad.”



"No Frauds" by Nicki Minaj: “I've recently added this to my workout playlist and I'm glad I did because it gives me that extra push while I’m running. Plus I'm obsessed with Nicki Minaj, so what could be better?!”

"The Shine" by ayokay: “I just recently discovered this song and cannot stop listening to it! One of my favorite things is finding and sharing new music discoveries!”

