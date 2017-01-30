How cute is this? Emma Stone was awarded with the 2017 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land on Sunday, January 29, and her costar Ryan Gosling's reaction was beyond adorable. Watch the video above!

Jonah Hill presented the 28-year-old actress with the award (Superbad reunion alert!), and she was visibly at a loss for words as the countdown clock began to tick. "Wow, um, to be an actor, playing an actor, receiving an actor, by a guild of actors, it's pretty exceptional," Stone said with a laugh. "Oh, it's counting me down. OK. Um, I forgot everything that I ever have thought in my life."

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Clearly bemused, Gosling, 36, watched his onscreen love from the audience, where he was seated next to La La Land costar John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen.



via GIPHY

Stone got back on track as she thanked the musical's director, Damien Chazelle, and the Notebook actor. "Ryan, you're the best. That's just the truth. No one can argue it," she said as Gosling (also her costar in Crazy Stupid Love and Gangster Squad) tried to stifle his laughter and briefly covered his face in embarrassment.



via GIPHY

When the countdown clock urged the Golden Globe winner to wrap up her speech, she concluded, "I was just going to say that I feel insecure a lot of the time, genuinely. Feeling like I could deserve anything like this [award] requires a little bit of mental gymnastics for me. ... God, I know I have to wrap up. I feel like I'm going to faint."

Though La La Land only won one award on Sunday night (Gosling lost Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role to Fences' Denzel Washington), the film is nominated for a historic 14 Oscar nominations, tying the record held by All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997). The Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 26.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!