Pour out your Cosmopolitan cocktails. Sarah Jessica Parker has officially confirmed that a Sex and the City 3 is not happening — and the feeling is worse than when Berger broke up with Carrie with a Post-It note.

"It's over," the Divorce actress, 52, told Extra on Thursday, September 28. "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story."

She added: "It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Parker starred in the HBO hit Sex and the City alongside Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon for six seasons from 1999 to 2004. The four costars went on to reprise their roles in the films Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Chris Noth, the Mr. Big to Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, also said it was "over" — seven years before the actress. "The franchise is dead," he told New York Magazine shortly after the second film hit theaters.

There have been rumors about a third movie for quite a while. "There is no decision," Parker said during the Today show in September 2015. "It remains a not-often-had conversation. I know — and [writer-director] Michael Patrick [King] knows well — the story we might tell, if we ever tell it. But the real truth, and I’m not being cagey, is we’ve never discussed a when."

