She’ll be bringing her A game! Sasha Pieterse is ready to hit the ballroom — and ready to bring the Mirrorball trophy home.

“I’m 100% competitive. Everyone has been so nice and friendly so that aspect I don’t think will change. But like, I’m going to win,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 21, exclusively told Us Weekly at the season 25 announcement in NYC earlier this month.

“Sasha is a really hard worker. We literally will have no breaks,” her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, chimed in. “We’ll go four hours, a straight four hours. She puts on her shoes and takes them off at the end of rehearsal. Standing in high heels.”

She’s already hurting from the strenuous workouts, though. “[I’m] so sore. Ice baths and sore in places that I didn’t even know were possible. That is a challenge, but I feel like it’s awesome and it’s conditioning,” she added to Us. “There is no turning back now, but I’ve been having so much fun.”

Pieterse’s parents were professional dancers, but says that she doesn’t have much experience herself. “I think I have rhythm but all of the technical stuff I don’t so Gleb has been helping me,” she explained. “He’s amazing. He’s such a great teacher and partner.”

Pieterse’s support system also includes her former PLL costars Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario and Ashley Benson. “I hope [they come],” she told Us. “Their schedules are crazy right now, but I know a bunch of them are planning to, so that will be fun. It’ll be like a little reunion.”

Season 25 of DWTS premieres on Monday, September 28, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

