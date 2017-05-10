‘Scandal’ Ending After Season 7: Report

Grab the wine! Scandal is reportedly ending after season 7. According to TV Line, creator Shonda Rhimes is expected to announce the news at ABC’s upfront presentation in New York next week.

ABC and Rhimes have hinted that Olivia Pope’s cases would come to a close soon. In January, ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey addressed the show’s rumored finale.

“I know already that she has some great ideas for next season, which will be season 7,” Dungey said when asked about the series ending. “We have not really talked about what happens after that. But I love the show and I would happily keep the show on as long as she feels that she has creative runway to write the show.”

The hit TV show, which is one of ABC’s most-watched dramas, helped boost second-screen social media activity, capitalizing on Twitter, and sky-rocketed Kerry Washington’s career.

According to TV Line, however, Scandal’s season 6 has been averaging 5.7 million total viewers, down 20 percent from Season 4 and hitting a series low.

“I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told,” Rhimes previously told NPR. “So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don’t think I’m going to change that.”

