If you thought that the past year felt like a nightmare at times, you weren't alone. Given 2016's many difficult moments — including numerous high-profile celebrity deaths, not to mention the contentious presidential election — it's perhaps only fitting that a comedy team has created a parody trailer that turns the previous 12 months into a horror movie. Watch it above!



Comedic trio Friend Dog Studios posted a two-minute video on YouTube Wednesday, December 28, entitled "2016: The Movie," which quickly went viral. The chilling clip shows a group of friends who begin the year optimistically until they soon find themselves grappling with the troubling events that transpired this year, including gorilla Harambe's death, Samsung Note 7 phones catching fire and Donald Trump's "locker-room talk" video.



"It's like things you'd never expect are happening everywhere," one character says in the slasher flick send-up.



"England left Europe," the guy later tells his pals ominously, referencing the infamous Brexit decision. Asked why this happened, he replies, visibly spooked, "Nobody knows — they just left."

Another character can't make sense of all the A-listers who passed away in the past 12 months. "There has to be a pattern. … George Michael, [Alan] Rickman, [Gene] Wilder, Prince, [David] Bowie, [Muhammad] Ali." He is assured by his friend that there's no way to comprehend the litany of deaths.



Things take a dark, Purge-inspired twist by the end, as the gang arms themselves with such weapons as an axe and a sledgehammer, and try to prevent someone in a Trump mask from entering their home.



Check out the trailer above, and cross your fingers for 2017.



