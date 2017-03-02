This year's Tribeca Film Festival begins on April 19 and the official lineup for the 16th annual fest is here!
The list includes Zosia Mamet's apartment hunt as a heartbroken New Yorker in The Boy Downstairs; Liev Schreiber as Muhammad Ali opponent Chuck Wepner in Chuck; Rob Gronkowski, Mark Cuban and the late Alan Thicke's appearances in the Ed Helms–fronted comedy The Clapper; and Milo Ventimiglia as the husband of a missing North Dakota woman in Devil’s Gate.
In honor of the five-year anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death, directors Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal pay honor to the tortured singer with their documentary Whitney. “can I be me.” Attendees can spend Earth Day (April 22) learning about the 1.3 billion tons of food thrown out each year at the screening the Anthony Bourdain–executive-produced documentary WASTED! The Story of Food Waste.
The 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival will take place April 19 to 30 throughout NYC. Scroll down to see the full lineup.
U.S. Narrative Competition
Aardvark
Abundant Acreage Available
Blame
The Endless
Flower
Keep the Change
Love After Love
One Percent More Humid
Saturday Church
Thirst Street
International Narrative Competition
The Divine Order
Holy Air
Ice Mother
King of Peking
Newton
Nobody's Watching
November
Sambá
Son of Sofia
Tom of Finland
World Documentary Competition
Bobbi Jene
Copwatch
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
The Departure
No Man's Land
The Reagan Show
A River Below
The Sensitives
Shadowman
A Suitable Girl
True Conviction
When God Sleeps
Spotlight Narrative
The Boy Downstairs
Buster's Mal Heart
Chuck
The Clapper
Dabka
The Dinner
Literally, Right Before Aaron
The Lovers
Manifesto
Permission
Rock'n Roll
Sweet Virginia
Take Me
Thumper
The Trip to Spain
Spotlight Documentary
ACORN and the Firestorm
AlphaGo
Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World
ELIÁN
Frank Serpico
Get Me Roger Stone
Gilbert
A Gray State
Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS
Hondros
I Am Evidence
LA 92
No Stone Unturned
WASTED! The Story of Food Waste
Whitney. “can I be me”
Year of the Scab
Viewpoints
City of Ghosts
Dog Years
The Family I Had
The Farthest
Flames
For Ahkeem
The Last Animals
Mr Long
My Art
My Friend Dahmer
Pilgrimage
A Thousand Junkies
The Wedding Plan
Midnight (late-night screenings)
Devil's Gate
Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine
Hounds of Love
Psychopaths
Super Dark Times
Tilt
Head to the festival's website for tickets and more information about the movies.
