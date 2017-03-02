This year's Tribeca Film Festival begins on April 19 and the official lineup for the 16th annual fest is here!

The list includes Zosia Mamet's apartment hunt as a heartbroken New Yorker in The Boy Downstairs; Liev Schreiber as Muhammad Ali opponent Chuck Wepner in Chuck; Rob Gronkowski, Mark Cuban and the late Alan Thicke's appearances in the Ed Helms–fronted comedy The Clapper; and Milo Ventimiglia as the husband of a missing North Dakota woman in Devil’s Gate.

In honor of the five-year anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death, directors Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal pay honor to the tortured singer with their documentary Whitney. “can I be me.” Attendees can spend Earth Day (April 22) learning about the 1.3 billion tons of food thrown out each year at the screening the Anthony Bourdain–executive-produced documentary WASTED! The Story of Food Waste.

The 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival will take place April 19 to 30 throughout NYC. Scroll down to see the full lineup.

U.S. Narrative Competition

Aardvark

Abundant Acreage Available

Blame

The Endless

Flower

Keep the Change

Love After Love

One Percent More Humid

Saturday Church

Thirst Street

International Narrative Competition

The Divine Order

Holy Air

Ice Mother

King of Peking

Newton

Nobody's Watching

November

Sambá

Son of Sofia

Tom of Finland

World Documentary Competition

Bobbi Jene

Copwatch

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

The Departure

No Man's Land

The Reagan Show

A River Below

The Sensitives

Shadowman

A Suitable Girl

True Conviction

When God Sleeps

Courtesy of IFC Films

Spotlight Narrative

The Boy Downstairs

Buster's Mal Heart

Chuck

The Clapper

Dabka

The Dinner

Literally, Right Before Aaron

The Lovers

Manifesto

Permission

Rock'n Roll

Sweet Virginia

Take Me

Thumper

The Trip to Spain

Spotlight Documentary

ACORN and the Firestorm

AlphaGo

Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World

ELIÁN

Frank Serpico

Get Me Roger Stone

Gilbert

A Gray State

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS

Hondros

I Am Evidence

LA 92

No Stone Unturned

WASTED! The Story of Food Waste

Whitney. “can I be me”

Year of the Scab

Viewpoints

City of Ghosts

Dog Years

The Family I Had

The Farthest

Flames

For Ahkeem

The Last Animals

Mr Long

My Art

My Friend Dahmer

Pilgrimage

A Thousand Junkies

The Wedding Plan

Midnight (late-night screenings)

Devil's Gate

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine

Hounds of Love

Psychopaths

Super Dark Times

Tilt

Head to the festival's website for tickets and more information about the movies.

